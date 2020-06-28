Billions season 5 episode 8: When to expect more information







Billions season 5 episode 8 is going to air on Showtime eventually — it’s really a matter of when more so than if. We know that there is a lot of uncertainty out there right now, but that isn’t stopping us from getting more of the show. Showtime has made it clear, time and time again, that we will see Billions back.

So when are we going to see more information on the future of the show? Probably not for a little while, but we’re a little more hopeful it will happen this year than we were a few weeks ago. The current health crisis is still spiraling in a number of parts of the world, but it has leveled off to some extent in the New York area. We know that there are some plans to reopen the state for productions — we’re not there yet, but you can start to envision ways in which people could get back to work later this summer. The real issue is finding a way to establish the rules and then ensure that they are enforced. This is an era where there isn’t a lot of leeway for people, and we recognize that for some, enforcing this can prove to be a challenge.

Once filming is back underway for a good stretch of time, we have a feeling that we’re going to see some more details start to come trickling in. We just don’t think that Showtime is going to be in all that much of a hurry to announce things, mostly because they don’t want to give off false hope. They want to ensure that there’s a chance they can actually meet expectations.

Hopefully, at some point through all of this there will also be news on a Billions season 6. Once more, we do think that Showtime will want more episodes, but it’s going to be a matter of taking a wait-and-see approach. There’s no reason to hurry when filming can’t even happen for the time being.

