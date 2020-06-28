Outlander season 6: Should we expect a longer filming window?







How long is Outlander season 6 production going to last? We know that there are questions about when it is going to start, but there are also some debatable topics beyond that, as well.

Take, for example, this — what is a reasonable timeline for the latest batch of episodes? How long will the production window last?

When you think about the fifth season, filming lasted for a little bit over seven months. It started in April 2019 and before the end of November, it was done. It was the most efficient production window that the show has had in all of its years on the air.

Moving forward now, though, things are going to be different. Filming isn’t tentatively slated until the fall, meaning that we probably still have three months to wait. Even when the show comes back, there could still be a wide array of restrictions to filming. There are more precautions that need to be taken and with that, it’s easy to imagine that it’s going to take a little bit longer to film every episode.

Beyond just that, there’s also potentially a holiday break that will have to be accommodated for here. There’s also a possibility of occasional shutdowns based on whatever strategy is implemented for the health crisis.

The point that we’re working to get at here is rather simple — just like patience is going to be important leading into production, it will need to be required during it, as well. Everything is still up in the air and the cast and crew will probably have to be flexible on their schedules even once filming is done. That’s without even talking about the possibility of a season 7. We still hope that there’s a chance at renewal down the road.

How long do you think Outlander season 6 production is going to last?

