Snowfall season 4 premiere date rumors (sadly) untrue







We know that there are a ton of people out there understandably excited to get Snowfall season 4 on the air. We wish it was back immediately!

Unfortunately, there’s no evidence that it is coming back on July 10 … let alone this summer. Over the past few days, some social-media speculation has been going that the new season would be premiering in just a matter of weeks, thanks in part to people sharing a poster with that July 10 date.

Here’s where we gotta be the bearer of some bad news — that poster is actually the one from season 3. FX has yet to release any promotional content from season 4. They may do that later this summer, but we think that they are going to wait until production is underway before doing anything else. They don’t want to start hyping up a season before they know if they are going to be able to deliver episodes. Filming had started before the current health crisis hit, but it wasn’t able to be wrapped up entirely. Because of this, there are still multiple episodes that need to be put together, and we don’t get the sense that FX is all that interested in splitting them up in batches.

Our hope is that season 4 can premiere before the end of this year — if not then, early 2021 could be feasible. It really just comes down to the same factors that everything does in this world at the moment: Safety. The faster we can all work together to make society a little less risky, the quicker we can get back some of the stuff we love. We’re sure that the cast and crew are looking forward to crafting new episodes again; it has to be creatively challenging to go this long without being at or around a set.

