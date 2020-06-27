NCIS season 18: Could it contain more virtual guest stars?







At the moment, NCIS season 18 very much in the planning stage. Episodes are being written, and there may be some thoughts as to when filming could resume.

(For those wondering, David Boreanaz noted that another Los Angeles-set CBS show in SEAL Team could start back in August — maybe it could happen for NCIS also, but we’re not at a point right now where we can guarantee anything.)

No matter when productions start back, we know that reducing the amount of actors on-set is going to be a priority for a number of casts and crews. Heck, the same goes for reducing the number of people in general. Regardless of whether or not writers choose to address the current health crisis or not on some of their shows, there is one thing that does feel rather clear: Shows gotta get creative to tell stories. Having virtual guest stars could be a part of that.

Mind you, we’re not talking about virtual episodes, where everyone is speaking dialogue from the comfort of their own home. 95% of each story could be pretty much the same as it’s been. Yet, we could see the show shift things so that certain guest stars could appear in remote fashion. Maybe Gibbs needs to consult with a specialist from afar, or maybe a family member of the team is checking in on them. We wouldn’t be surprised if we see the occasional big name show up via Zoom or some other device to the team in their squadroom.

This is a technique that some shows like The Big Bang Theory have used in the past for actors like Christine Baranski, who works on the other side of the country. We’ve often wondered if they could use it for DiNozzo, even prior to the pandemic. Featuring familiar faces remotely could help NCIS retain some nostalgia. It’s no replacement for having people face-to-face, but we could see a rise in the occasional video chat across the board this fall. It helps reduce the number of new faces on set, and also makes it so that guest stars don’t have to face as many concerns.

