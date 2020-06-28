The Chi season 3 episode 3 spoilers: All-new plans and problems







As we move into The Chi season 3 episode 3 next week, it looks like there are a lot of common threads to watch out for. Take, for example, how some family drama is going to spiral out of control. Meanwhile, it’s not so easy to run away from your past. People have a tendency to have long memories and in this current era, it’s possible for things to last even longer.

Curious to get a few specifics? We like to think that The Chi season 3 episode 3 synopsis below will help with that:

The Williams family goes into a tailspin; Emmett and Tiff devise a plan to move in with Jada while he gets his new business off the ground; Ronnie gets a not-so-friendly reminder that his neighborhood has a long memory of his past deeds.

Before this episode concludes, we’re hoping that there is some closure for at least one or two different things. It feels likely, for example, that we’ll start to understand more of what’s going to happen within the world of the Williams family. Emmett’s plan, meanwhile, could also have some mixed results.

How are the ratings?

We thought that there would be some curiosity in the live numbers for the first episode, especially when you consider Brandon’s death and this revamped version of the show. Episode 1 drew almost 350,000 live viewers, which is a drop of just over 20% from the season 2 premiere.

Would Showtime have loved for a stronger overall performance? Sure, but remember that shows have a tendency to decline from one season to the next … and that people are also watching more from their DVRs and streaming devices now than ever before. Live ratings are really just one of many ways to gauge total popularity.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Chi season 3 episode 3?

How do you think that things are going to unfold over time? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







