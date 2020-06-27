Lucifer season 5: When can we expect a trailer now?







Early this week, the glorious news was finally confirmed that Lucifer season 5 is coming on August 21! There is a whole sea of stuff that we are left to speculate about, but at least this is something that we can mark on the calendar.

Now … the debate begins about what Netflix is going to do for us next. The premiere-date announcement video was nothing more than some older footage, tied together with a very small tease of Lucifer/Chloe goodness at the end. We know that the craving for more content is going to be out there, though it remains to be seen how much Netflix is going to give away following that huge cliffhanger that we saw at the end of season 4. We think that they’ll be willing to tease some, given that it’s not altogether realistic for anyone to think that the remainder of the series will be spent with Lucifer and Chloe away from each other.

Now, it’s largely a matter of when it is going to happen. We know that DC is doing a large DC Fandome event in August, but that is something taking place on the 22nd — a day after the new season premieres. There may be some Lucifer-related content during the event, but it’s not going to be a trailer for something already out. A more reasonable expectation is something in either late July or early August, given that this is when Netflix typically puts out trailers for some of their shows. Since they currently have the show on their roster, they will likely be in control of the release date and the marketing.

No matter when Netflix decides to release the trailer, we’re confident of at least this: It’s going to be jam-packed with all sorts of great content.

