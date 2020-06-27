Hightown episode 7 spoilers: Finding Junior at all costs







Intrigued to learn about Hightown episode 7 tomorrow night? With this episode being the last before the big finale, you have to know that there’s a lot of dramatic stuff around every corner. One of the things we’re starting to see is Jackie become a little bit more trusted — or at least perceived as effective. She may have her fair share of demons, but she’s beyond your standard “fish cop.”

Moving into Sunday’s episode, you are going to see Monica Raymund’s character doing what she can, with the help of Ray and then all of his team, to track down a very important person: Junior. She knows that he may be a marked man, and that time could be limited to find him. We know that Osito may be looking to take him out if the opportunity presents itself, and that’s something that does raise the stakes to another level.

Meanwhile, there are also some interesting questions that could emerge with Renee, and that leads to the Hightown episode 7 synopsis below:

Jackie asks Ray and the rest of the CCINU to find Junior after she learns he played a role in Sherry’s murder, but she must do so before Frankie calls for his death; Renee comes to ask serious questions about her and Ray’s burgeoning relationship.

What is interesting about the Ray/Renee relationship is that at first, the two of them may have had some ulterior motives, but they have gotten rather close in their own way. Yet, what role is Renee going to have in a season 2? She seems to be so involved in the story this time around due to her relationship with Frankie and closeness to a lot of players involved. We’d be curious to learn more about her future, but given that this is a show that doesn’t have a ton of happy endings, we can’t say we’re super-optimistic about what is coming for Renee and Ray.

