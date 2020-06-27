The Expanse actor Cas Anvar investigated for misconduct allegations







Change may be on the horizon when it comes to the behind-the-scenes world of The Expanse.

Over the past few days, numerous allegations of sexual misconduct have been unearthed surrounding star Cas Anvar, who plays the pilot Alex. These include Twitter threads alleging bad behavior, coercion, and assault stemming from conventions, and there are also some screenshots showing apparent conversations between the actor and various women. There is a thread on Reddit currently compiling a great deal of information and allegations that have surfaced as of now.

The Expanse has an incredible fan community, which does lead to a number of conventions and appearances from the actors; yet, people attend these conventions hoping for love and encouragement from the cast. Often, they look up to them. The last thing you want to do is to hear stories suggesting that an actor is far from the character they are hired to play, and it is something that the producers and studio need to examine and take action on.

Following the reports, production company Alcon has brought on board an independent firm to conduct an investigation. See the statement below from series co-author Daniel Abraham:

So one of the core cast of [The Expanse] has been accused of sexual misconduct. We immediately passed these serious accusations onto the studio, Alcon. Alcon has engaged an independent firm to investigate this matter and takes these allegations very seriously.

Meanwhile, a number of cast members have also spoken out in various statements about the allegations.

Wes Chatham – “The past few days have been a whirlwind but I want you to know that you are heard. I’m committed to advocate for those who have been mistreated at a place in time where all voices should be heard, and accusations should be treated seriously.”

Steven Strait (per the James S.A. Corey account) – “I just wanted to reach out to let you know that we hear you. An independent, third party firm has been engaged by our studio, Alcon, to investigate. These very serious allegations are being treated with the utmost respect and gravity they deserve.”

The Corey account also shared a statement below from Dominique Tipper.

We applaud Alcon for launching an immediate investigation, and we hope that they are able to come up with a proper solution. The Expanse has recast characters before, and it does feel possible that this could be done again.

We will have more information on this story as it comes out. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

