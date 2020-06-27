Animal Kingdom season 5: What challenges lie ahead?







If you’ve been reading the site for a while, then you know already the challenging state of Animal Kingdom season 5. This is a show that so many people out there love, but also a show that we’re going to be waiting on a good while still. Even though a good chunk of the season was wrapped filming before the onset of the current health crisis, we don’t get the sense that TNT is in any real hurry to release them.

With that in mind, let’s start to pivot over to the main subject of this article: How will filming look when the show comes back? While we think some shows are going to be able to abide by some new rules quite easily, it could prove difficult for Animal Kingdom.

Want to get more news on Animal Kingdom in video form? Then be sure to watch our take on the finale below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more coverage when the show is back.

Think about it this way — a good many episodes contain either fight scenes or intimate scenes involving main characters. There are often a number of extras for some of the elaborate heists. There are a number of difficult locations. Sure, the Codys wear masks when they are executing their jobs, but they wouldn’t keep them on elsewhere. There are a ton of challenges that the show is going to have to work through.

Are there some ways that the series can deliver on what they already have in their scripts? Maybe, but it’s going to take a ton of creativity. Be prepared for most post-production trickery than ever before, plus also clever camera angles, perhaps smaller heists, and different expressions of intimacy. There may be moments scattered here and there, but we think that this show is going to have to shake things up a little bit to deal with the changing times. All of this is going to be a challenge, but we’re sure the producers are more than up for the task.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom and the future now

What do you most want to see on Animal Kingdom season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around if you have an interest in some other news. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







