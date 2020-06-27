Better Call Saul season 6: Could Bryan Cranston direct?







We know that there are a number of people eager to have Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul back as Walt and Jesse on Better Call Saul. In our view, though, it’s not something we’re altogether eager for anymore. Given the scene in El Camino there is more closure than ever before, and we don’t quite know how bringing this two characters in furthers Jimmy’s story beyond just fan service.

Of course, we say that having not been in the writers’ room at all. If they’ve got a clever idea for how to make it happen, we welcome it and it could be rather interesting to see.

Want more Better Call Saul video news? Then view our took towards the show’s future below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also check out our playlist for reactions to all recent episodes of the show.

For now, it does appear as though there are ways to get Cranston back beyond just getting him to appear on-screen. In an interview with Collider, here is what show executive producer Peter Gould had to say about the idea of Bryan/Aaron returning:

“I like to think that we don’t have as much of an obligation to have Walt and Jesse back in Better Call Saul because they’re such a great appearance in El Camino. But having said that, I would love to have them back. I’d love to have Bryan direct an episode. I got to write an episode [of Breaking Bad] that Bryan directed and I was on set with him every day, and it was a wonderful experience. He’s a magnificent director. He’s one of the few directors who has a facility for the lightest comedy and the darkest drama. He’s remarkable. And Aaron Paul is possibly the happiest human being I’ve ever met, and he makes everybody around him happy. So yeah, I would love to have them back.”

If you do get to see these two actors back, odds are it would probably only be a small appearance taking place during the Breaking Bad timeline. We don’t need to see them wandering in the background of some scene, and the events of Breaking Bad (Walt’s dead, after all) and El Camino (Jesse is nowhere near Omaha) make it all butt impossible to see them in the Gene timeline.

Hopefully Better Call Saul will premiere its sixth and final season in 2021. Time will tell…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

Do you think we will see Walt and Jesse again on Better Call Saul?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







