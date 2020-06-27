Batwoman season 2: When will it start filming in Vancouver?







When will Batwoman season 2 start filming in Vancouver? We know that there are a lot of questions worth wondering at the moment, but we can at least take this one on now.

In a new post on Twitter, cast member Camrus Johnson confirmed that for now, the plan is for production of the CW series to kick off this fall. Obviously, that is something that could very well change based on the state of the current health crisis, but for now, we’re feeling cautiously optimistic that this will happen. The state of British Columbia production is far and away better than where things are at the moment in California, and provided that everyone follows proper protocol (which includes a mandatory quarantine for those traveling into the province, plus an abundance of tests), things can happen as planned.

Of course, the big mystery for Batwoman now is simply who is going to be playing their new lead. Ruby Rose is gone from the show and if you did not know, the plan is to replace her with a character named Ryan Wilder. At the moment, there is no confirmation that this will even be her real name, but she’ll carry with her a different personality. The plan is for Kate Kane’s disappearance to factor into the story for season 2; we’ll wait and see if it ends up being satisfying or note.

We imagine that at this point, Warner Bros. and The CW are in the thick of casting for the character. They’ve indicated they are still looking for an LGBTQ+ actress, and not simply recasting Kate enables them to not be beholden to just someone similar to Rose insofar as their appearance goes.

When will Batwoman season 2 premiere?

Think early 2021, though there is no particular premiere date yet, and there probably won’t be for quite some time. Patience is going to be a definite virtue here, as we don’t see there being any incentive on the network handing down details anytime soon.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news on Batwoman right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







