Outlander season 5 Emmy promotion continues in digital banner form







We know that there is an immense amount of curiosity when it comes to how Outlander is being promoted for the Emmys. Suffice it to say, it’s very much different from what we’ve seen in the past.

Just one year ago, we saw everything from building advertisements to in-person panel discussions for the show. Some of that just isn’t feasible this time around. With the current health crisis in mind, there are no in-person panels across the board for shows. Meanwhile, there’s less need for physical advertisements due to the lack of people on the roads. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Los Angeles or otherwise.

With all of this in mind, Emmy promotion has shifted to a digital strategy for most networks — with Starz among them. We’ve written already about video panels done involving the cast to even a promotional video put out yesterday featuring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and many other cast members. Now, we’re starting to see individual banner advertisement highlighting the across across a number of trade publications. (The picture above of Sam and Caitriona as Jamie and Claire has been used for some of them.) These are big, bold spots meant to attract viewer attention and ensure that potential voters don’t lose sight of the show. To date, we’ve also seen Starz do this with another show in Power.

Starz is far from the only network working such a strategy, as we’ve seen HBO and ABC run website-takeover ads promoting their own shows for Emmys — and that’s just today. It’s as effective as any other strategy that you’re going to have. Voters are home, and they are more than likely doing a lot of reading. The one interesting aspect of this awards season is that potentially, people have more time to watch prospective nominees than ever before. This could benefit Outlander given the extraordinary performances this season — potentially, they may reach people who aren’t as familiar with the series.

