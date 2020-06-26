The Blacklist season 8: How long could Katarina stick around?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 to premiere on NBC, it goes without saying that the writers have a lot to think about. Some of that is in terms of how they work around the current health crisis. Another part of it, meanwhile, is all about how they want to pick up the episodes that they did not get to film for season 7.

Katarina Rostova is, at the moment, a focal point of much of the story … and we understand why. Liz Keen needs to figure out where some of her allegiances lie, and Katarina has shown to be rather persuasive. She’s also aided by the fact that Reddington has repeatedly withheld information from Liz that makes her feel frustrated and left out of the loop. We do want to shout at our TV over Liz’s constantly-switching allegiances at times, but we get it. If we were constantly kept at arm’s length over the truth for a good seven years, we’d be desperate for answers. Maybe it would cloud one’s judgment, even to the point where someone as mysterious as Katarina can suddenly appear a little bit more trustworthy.

But long do you make this last? We don’t want to see Liz and Katarina in league with each other for all of season 8, mostly because it does seem like there are larger threats out there. We don’t think that she is the reason why Reddington is keeping these secrets from Liz. If she stays longer than a third of the season, we may not have time to explore what’s next … if this is the final season, anyway. If there is more beyond season 8, there may be more time.

Our hope is that within the first four or five episodes of season 8, the Katarina arc is at least temporarily wrapped up. There can be more time to revisit it later, but we’ll have some other pressing matters to think about and consider.

