Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere date revealed at Syfy







For everyone out there excited for Wynonna Earp, the season 4 premiere date is finally unveiled!

Today, Syfy revealed that new episodes are going to be launching on Sunday, July 26 — a new timeslot for the show. It’s certainly one that could lead to the series generating some new viewers, and a nice show of faith from the network. They also introduced a trailer that includes everything from meta moments to demon hunting to pop-culture references. It’s action-packed, funny, and just about everything you could possibly hope for.

This season is coming a good two years after season 3, and is also coming after an intense and glorious fan campaign to ensure that it exists at all. If you recall, financial issues with IDW Entertainment almost derailed the series altogether, but a deal was eventually worked out and now, we’ve got a lot to look forward to.

Yet, season 4 this summer is hardly going to feel complete. Production was stopped early due to the global health crisis. There are more episodes still to be filmed, and there is no clear timetable for when that will happen … just as there is no clear timetable for anything right now. We’re just glad that Syfy has gone ahead and made this move given that there are so many people who can view this show as a beacon during these dark times. If there is a long hiatus between the first and second parts of the season, so be it — we’re just glad to see that the series is back and we can see Doc, Waverly, Nicole, and Wynonna back on our television screens once more.

