Dancing with the Stars 29: Of course Anthony Fauci isn’t doing it…







It’s that time of the year again — time when there are some ridiculous Dancing with the Stars rumors populating the internet.

So what are we dealing with this time around? Think along the lines of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Carole Baskin, Paris Jackson, and more. A report from the Daily Mail lists some of these people as contenders for the upcoming season, with a source even having the following to say on the former:

“Dr. Fauci has become a national hero in the last few months, leading the charge for keeping Americans safe at the height of COVID-19. He became not only one of our most trusted faces on television, but also a man viewers looked to as an inspiration. And of course he could be good for ratings. Like Sean Spicer, he is a lightning rod … So it was a natural step for show executives to reach out to him. Obviously they are aware that he has work responsibilities, but given that the show is likely to be recorded remotely it allows him the opportunity to train and dance in Washington.”

Meanwhile, a rep for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also noted that Fauci would turn the invite down — big shocker. We also don’t see Baskin signing on given that she has shied away from even doing interviews following Tiger King. Why do this now?

In general, Dancing with the Stars may have a difficult time getting anyone to sign on for this particular season. We’re in a climate right now where the health crisis may understandably scare people away from doing any sort of ballroom dancing; casting is going to be a big challenge. If we were ABC, we’d push back the premiere date for a while and air The Bachelorette on Mondays instead of its new Tuesday timeslot … but that’s just an opinion from the outside looking in. Maybe things will change at some point before September, which is typically when Dancing with the Stars premieres.

Who do you want to see on Dancing with the Stars season 29?

