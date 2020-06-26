The Boys season 2 premiere date confirmed; weekly schedule revealed







After a long time waiting, we finally know The Boys season 2 premiere date … and we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer.

Today, the cast of the show confirmed as a part of their virtual event that on Friday, September 4, the show is going to be back on the air. Not only that, but it will be changing its format slightly. The first three episodes will be available on that day and following that, a new episode will be posted once a week.

Do we think that this is going to be polarizing for a lot of people out there? Sure, but we do see this as a way to keep people talking about the show for an extended period of time. That has always been the main issue with the binge-watching model — viewers check all of the episodes out immediately, only to then forget about it for months after the fact. If this is the sort of thing that can get the show more viewers and potentially more seasons down the road, it’s definitely something that we endorse.

In general, there are a number of things we do love about The Boys as a series — it is as ridiculous and absurd as they come, but it does also have characters with a lot of heart. It’s extreme and certainly not for everyone, but it’s one of the most innovative takes on the superhero genre we’ve seen in a while. (We know it’s based on source material, but it still finds a way to feel new.)

