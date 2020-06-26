Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Supernatural actor Rob Benedict to guest







We’ve had quite the week when it comes to Lucifer season 5 news! It began with learning about the premiere date, and then the season 6 renewal.

Now, we’ve got a little bit more in the way of casting news to add to the overall excitement. Per a new report from TVLine, Supernatural star Rob Benedict is going to be appearing in at least one episode of season 5 as Vincent Le Mec, described as a “hardened French Mercenary whose violent work brings him to Los Angeles — and into the crosshairs of Lucifer, Chloe and the LAPD.” We certainly think on the surface that this role is going to be a blast, and why would Lucifer as a show ever let us down with that?

There are a lot of fun little connections that come with Benedict joining the world of Lucifer. Take, for starters, the fact that he plays God over on Supernatural; within the world of Lucifer, that role goes instead to Dennis Haysbert, who will be making his debut this season. There are also a number of fun little ties between Lucifer and The CW in general — Supernatural actor Richard Speight Jr. is a director on Lucifer these days, and we’ve already seen Lucifer become a part of the Arrowverse due to that cameo appearance on Crisis on Infinite Earths. Lucifer also previously filmed in Vancouver, the location for a good chunk of CW shows.

Hopefully, this is one of just many fun casting announcements we’re going to have over the next few weeks. Now that the premiere date is out there, the producers and Netflix can start to reveal some rather-fun stuff.

