Grey’s Anatomy season 17 teaser mentions premiere date coming ‘soon’







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is coming … but you’re going to be waiting for a good while in order to see it happen.

In a post on Twitter (see below), ABC shared what is a temporary promotional poster-of-sorts for the upcoming season, with them noting that it will remain on Thursdays and it is coming “soon.” Is there a whole cavalcade of new information in here? Hardly, and we imagine that there isn’t going to be more information for some time. “Soon” could mean the fall, but it could also mean many mean early next year. We think the plan is for the show to return in the fall still, but we’re all at the mercy of what is going on with this current health crisis.

For some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form, be sure to watch our take on the very first episode below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more scoop throughout the off-season, so stay tuned…

In the end, our hope is that producers will closely analyze the situation and then figure out when they have a proper plan in place. ABC is keeping enough flexibility at the moment as to not disappoint anyone.

The biggest challenge that they’re going to have, beyond determining the specific premiere date, is simply going to be trying to figure out how to create story given the current crisis. We’re still waiting to see if the planned scripts from last season (which were not able to be filmed) are usable now given all that has happened in the world. There are so many topical subjects that need to be addressed, and the writers may decide that they don’t exactly want to wait in order to get them on the air.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including details for what’s coming up

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want to get some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

New Season Coming Soon. Thursdays on ABC. pic.twitter.com/bL6Lf3IeNr — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) June 23, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







