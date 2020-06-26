Greenleaf season 5 premiere draws best ratings in over a year







The ratings for the Greenleaf season 5 premiere have arrived, and there is plenty of evidence at the moment that this franchise is great. How great are we talking about here? Well, for starters these are some of the best numbers we’ve seen in a good while.

Tuesday night’s new episode ended up generating a 0.3 rating overall in the 18-49 demographic … and then also more than 1.3 million viewers. We didn’t see ratings like this for any of the fourth season. These are instead the show’s best overall numbers since November of 2018 — more than a year and a half ago!

So what are the reasons behind the better numbers? The biggest one we can think of is timing. Because the show is airing this summer when there isn’t a whole lot else on, that gives OWN a little bit more of a platform for the show. Beyond just that, the fact that this is the final season may be giving viewers more of an incentive to watch live. There are such big things happening in every single episode and because of that, you don’t want to see the show in a situation where someone spoils something for you.

One of the larger questions that we’re set to wonder is whether or not this ratings momentum could continue moving into a spin-off. Nothing has been confirmed yet as to what that spin-off will be; the only thing that we know at the moment is that there could be at least something planted within the final installments of the series.

