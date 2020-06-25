In the Dark season 2 episode 12 spoilers: The last before the finale







Next week on In the Dark season 2 episode 12, you’re going to see the storyline surrounding Nia start to accelerate. In general, almost every single plot on the show needs to! We’re almost at the end of the road and while there may be some more episodes coming, you want to use the finale to potentially launch into something else.

For now, it seems like the whereabouts for Nia’s shipment seem to be the mystery at the heart of everything. Murphy and everyone close to her will do what they can in order to find them; meanwhile, Dean is going to have some plans of his own. This episode could be a game of cat-and-mouse, one with a lot of surprise turns and some moments that leave you guessing for some time coming up.

Want a little bit more insight now? Then be sure to check out the full In the Dark season 2 episode 12 synopsis right now:

HIDE AND SEEK – With Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) entire shipment missing and the Guiding Hope crew under the gun to deliver it, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) will stop at nothing to sniff out the stash. In the meantime, Dean (Rich Sommer) has his own plans for the misplaced goods, while Gene (guest star Matt Murray) visits Darnell (Keston John) and uncovers some shocking information. Brian Dannelly directed the episode written by Karine Rosenthal (#212). Original airdate 7/2/2020.

We will go ahead and say that we don’t expect all that much in the way of closure at all with next week’s new episode; they are going to want to directly set the stage for the finale in every way possible. Go ahead and be prepared for that.

