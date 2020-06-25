Burden of Truth season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Name Your Ghosts’







Curious to learn more about Burden of Truth season 3 episode 7, and some of what you can expect to see throughout? This is an episode entitled “Name Your Ghosts” — which we presume to be a reference to characters doing what they can in order to face their past. Meanwhile, we also know that there are some major issues impacting much of their present, as well. Take, for example, Bill and Joanna facing a surprising turn that could cause their entire case to fall apart.

Have they faced off against some issues like this before? Sure, but we think it gets progressively harder over time to find the right loophole or solution when there are roadblocks being thrown up at just about every turn.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Burden of Truth season 3 episode 7 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

JOANNA AND BILLY FACE A SETBACK – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) have to shift gears when their case takes an unexpected turn. They turn to the only lead they have – an unreliable whistleblower. Meanwhile, Luna (Star Slade) goes to extreme lengths to save another child from a wrongful apprehension. Doug Mitchell directed the episode written by Eric Putzer (#307). Original airdate 7/2/2020.

How are the ratings?

We’ve said for a while now that the performance of Burden of Truth on The CW has been one of the surprises of the summer, and that hasn’t changed at the moment. After all, last night’s new episode ended up drawing almost 480,000 live viewers — sure, this is the lowest output of the season so far, but as a whole season 3 continues to outpace what has been going on with the show back in season 2.

So long as things continue down this path, we have at least a fair amount of confidence that we’ll see a season 4 at some point. More than likely, CBC and also The CW have a say in this to a certain degree — it is a Canadian show, but US numbers do help.

