Search Party season 4: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s premiere on HBO Max, are there reasons to hope for a Search Party season 4? Can you cross your fingers and hope for the best?

Often in these articles, we have to relay news of uncertainty — it’s very rare the a streaming show already has a renewal for another season before it even premieres! However, we’re here in this instance to pass along news that is rather positive. We are going to get some more installments coming up soon! The show renewed back for a season 4 at the time in which the HBO Max move was first announced. This was a way to give the show a little bit more security when it was moving away from its original network home in TBS.

In a statement, here is what HBO Max chief content officer (and TNT / TBS / truTV president) Kevin Reilly had to say about the move:

“With HBO Max we have the unique opportunity to continue this brilliant, acclaimed series and connect with even more of the younger, digital natives who have worshipped it the most.”

The idea here was that in moving Search Party over to this new network home, there was going to be an opportunity to attract a whole host of viewers to the show who haven’t heard of it before. Reilly and others know, clearly, that streaming is the future for how a lot of shows are going to work … and this could be a way to keep a show like this around for a long time.

Our hope is that Search Party season 4 is going to launch at some point in 2021, but as so many of you out there likely know, all of this is going to be dependent on the current health crisis. There is still no clear timetable as to when that is going to end, and it impacts the start date for pretty much everything.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Search Party season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







