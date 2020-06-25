Is The Twilight Zone renewed for season 3, canceled by CBS All Access?







Will The Twilight Zone be renewed for a third season at CBS All Access — or, can we go ahead and assume the worst? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to break a lot of that down.

Let’s kick things off here by stating some of the clear facts: For the time being, there is no 100% verification that the show is going to be coming back for more episodes. We know that it’s something we’d like to see, mostly because having more inventive programming is never a bad thing in our eyes. Are there some old-school fans of the franchise who don’t like the new version? More than likely, yes. However, there are probably also some new fans who don’t even know the original who love this. You’ve got so many super-creative and talented people involved, and if they have more ideas, we’d love to see them explored.

We imagine that one of the complicated things about the future of The Twilight Zone at the moment is the impending reinvention of the CBS All Access brand with the merge with Viacom in mind. There are some things within this service that are going to change, and that could lead to some changes when it comes to the programming that is there.

Yet, we like to think that The Twilight Zone is one of those shows that should be able to handle the transition for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, the simple fact that they can tell new stories every single time. Because they are not beholden to any one plotline, they can constantly find new viewers. This is one of the things that does make the anthology brand as viable as it is in 2020.

CBS All Access will likely spend some time assessing the viewership of The Twilight Zone before determining the future — we’ll have more news on it before too long.

