Wynonna Earp season 4: New photos hint at what’s to come







Wynonna Earp season 4 is coming, finally — or at least part of it. The show was a good chunk into production when the health crisis forced them to shut down, but luckily Syfy has decided to go ahead and hand out the new episodes that they have done.

Alas, there is still no specific premiere date beyond just “summer,” but it is nice to have some of the first images now! Below, you can see Wynonna, Nicole, Doc, and Waverly in action (courtesy of Entertainment Weekly) — there’s not a lot of insight behind the scenes about any of these photos, but it’s still nice to have them!

Through this season, we imagine that we’re going to have a whole new series of adventures, but it’s also not lost on us that it’s been a couple of years since season 3 concluded. That gives the production staff almost a clean slate to work from — there are almost unlimited possibilities as to how to make the story work. That’s really one of the great things about a show like this! They don’t have to be restricted by much … other than the budget, anyway.

So when will production resume on the remaining episodes? We wish that there was an easy answer to this question, but there’s not. Our hope is that the cast and crew could be back at work later this year, but you’re probably all very-much aware at this point that things are very up in the air. Once it’s safe, then production can resume. It wouldn’t be a terrible idea to give us the second half of season 4 in early 2021, if possible. What could that accomplish? It’d give us a real chance to make us feel like the hiatuses were a little less painful.

