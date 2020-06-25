Outlander season 6 spoilers: How will Claire’s future in medicine unfold?







We know this to be sure entering Outlander season 6: Claire Fraser is an exceptional physician. She takes risks, saves lives, and cares for those who are around her. She’s as passionate about her work as anyone within the world of the show.

Yet, we know that there was a horrible amount of trauma that came the character’s way at the end of season 5, and that her work was attached to it. Lionel Brown discovered that Claire was really Dr. Rawlings, and that set up a chain of events that led to her being taken and horrifically assaulted at the end of the season. Her attempts to help women led to terrible consequences. Is this the sort of thing that would deter her moving forward?

In our mind, the simple answer here is no. “Do no harm” remains one of the central tenets to Claire’s work, and we don’t think that she would allow someone like Brown to completely change how she operates as a healer. We know that there are concerns with altering history, but she’s also still trying to help those in need. We can’t imagine that changing. While the trauma may still be there, we consider Outlander to be a show about overcoming obstacles and finding a way to take on the difficulties that are thrown at you. We’ve seen Jamie and Brianna already find a way to move forward after traumatic events, and Claire can have them to lean on. No road ahead is ever easy for someone in Claire’s position, but we’re hopeful in her future.

Medically, we imagine that her practice could actually be busier than ever entering the sixth season. With the Revolutionary War on the horizon, it goes without saying that she is likely going to be called upon with a certain degree of regularity.

Hopefully, Outlander season 6 will be able to start filming later this year — we’ll have more as it comes out.

What do you think the future will hold for Claire on Outlander season 6 as a doctor?

