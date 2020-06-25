Lucifer season 6: How many episodes should it have?







Earlier this week, the glorious news finally came out that there will be a Lucifer season 6 coming at some point in the future. Yet, there are still all sorts of questions that you have to wonder. Take, for example, when it could film, what stories will be told, or how many episodes it will have.

The first thing that we should note in a discussion on episode count is this — we’re happy that there are any more episodes coming beyond the 16 that we’re getting for season 5. This was something that wasn’t guaranteed at all, and we spent a long time thinking that season 5 was going to be the end. We’re going into this assuming that there will only be ten episodes, but that’s just because we don’t want to get our hopes up to be bummed-out later.

Yet, there is another, very exciting proposition that makes us want to push for an 18-episode final season to close this out. If the show can find a way to make it there, it will be able to cross the 100-episode threshold! That’s rare air for any show, especially one that starts off in this era of rampant cancellations. Technically, it would get there with 17 episodes in season 6, but we’d love a proper 100th episode that is not the end of the series.

Ultimately, though, the ball is in Netflix and Warner Bros. TV’s court to figure the episode count issue out there. There are still episodes still to film in season 5! We wouldn’t be shocked if production goes straight from season 5 into the start of season 6, just to make that particular timeline a little bit easier and there are no more interruptions for the cast. Yet, time will tell when it comes to that.

