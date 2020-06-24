Power Book II: Ghost: Creator hoped to air episodes already filmed







We know that Power Book II: Ghost is eventually going to be premiere on Starz. Yet, at the same time there’s no clear timeline as to when they are going to be back.

In a new Instagram Q&A session with fans, creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp made it clear that the show’s premiere date is up in the air because filming is not complete, and they are all collectively having to wait and see when they will go back to set. There are two episodes of Book II still to film, and those will hopefully set up some sort of awesome conclusion.

Meanwhile, Kemp also noted that she had some conversations about airing the episodes that are already filmed and edited; however, Starz felt as though there would be too big of a gap between the first part of the season and the remaining episodes. It makes sense that they would want a continuous arc to the season, and to build up momentum from start to finish.

Kemp also made it clear that everyone is still looking to figure out how to make production work for some of her shows, and that includes also Power Book III: Raising Kanan. This series was just starting to get underway when the health crisis hit — our hope is that both shows will have a chance to air at some point in 2021, at the latest. There are still two more Power spin-offs coming up in Book 4: Influence and Book 5: Force, but there is no specific timeframe for that at the moment.

