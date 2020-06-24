Will Dancing with the Stars 29 follow the lead of Strictly Come Dancing?







We know that Dancing with the Stars was originally based on the incredibly-popular British format Strictly Come Dancing. Now, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the American version may need to look to the UK version of the show for inspiration as to how to handle these difficult times.

According to a report from Deadline, Strictly is committed to moving forward with a new season this fall, but they are already making some accommodations. One of those is going to be having fewer overall weeks to the season, and we imagine this could lead to a smaller overall cast. Meanwhile, there are also conversations surrounding how to ensure the continued safety of the cast during the season; per a spokesperson, quarantining the cast is one thing in particular that they are looking into:

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around [the global virus], this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual … We are considering isolating the dancers and key production members to enable our much-loved group numbers to continue. We’re incredibly proud of our professional dancers for their dedication to the show and their commitment to showcasing their love of dance to the nation.”

Ultimately, isolating the cast during production does feel like the safest thing to do, but in general the primary question we’re left to wonder if what the interest is going to be in doing a season at this point. If you were a famous UK celebrity, would you really want to do a season under these current restrictions? Or, would you rather just wait until things get better? We feel like this could be a question that US celebrities have, as well, and it’s expanded further by the fact that the health crisis is in an extremely bad place right now in Los Angeles. There’s no clear sign as to when things could start to improve.

Do you think Dancing with the Stars 29 will actually happen?

