Are Blue Bloods season 11, The Blacklist season 8 closer to production?







What a difference a month or so can make in all aspects of life, let alone the entertainment industry. If you were to ask us in May what productions would be back to work sooner, we would have leaned heavily into the idea of California-based shows like an NCIS or Grey’s Anatomy. It feels like at that time that New York City was destined to take a little bit longer.

Yet, recent trends are starting to change that. While California is surging in cases amidst this current health crisis, New York is starting to get things under control — with that, there is hope for productions like Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and more to eventually begin. Today, Deadline reports that the state is starting to issue out guidelines for Phase 4 of the New York City re-opening plan, which will allow for familiar productions to resume. The city is moving into Phase 2 now, so we’re not at a point where things are starting right away; yet, you can start to see more of a path to where people can eventually get back and resume work under reasonably-normal circumstances. Odds are, social distancing will still be encouraged, as will hiring of local actors and reducing the number of intimate and group scenes for various shows.

There’s no guarantee that shows like Blue Bloods will kick off filming before LA-based productions do, given that there have been guidelines out there for a while and one show in The Bold and the Beautiful has already attempted a day of production. Yet, we’re hopeful that New York shows will establish a plan that allows them stability in the months to come. Safety for all actors and crew members is paramount; both Blue Bloods and The Blacklist could actually be interesting models for how production can unfold now. Neither are required to have extensive fight or intimate scenes in order to tell their stories, and they have characters strong enough that they don’t need to rely on multiple locations in order to make things happen.

Rest assured, we’ll have more news on both of these shows as soon as it comes out.

