Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant, Matt Smith unite for panel

In honor of episodes of the BBC sensation heading over to HBO Max, a panel discussion was put together featuring current Doctor Jodie Whittaker plus also former stars David Tennant and Matt Smith. The three discuss with moderator Terri Schwartz the experience of being The Doctor, the impact of the role on their lives, and some of their favorite moments.

While this panel isn’t exactly stuffed full of new information, there is something quite nice about seeing these titans in the Doctor Who world come together and explain just what the role means to them and also the ever-evolving nature of the format. One of the things that we’ve personally found so remarkable about the show is that almost everyone has their own sort of generation that they come into the fandom with. There’s a lot of nostalgia towards Tennant, for example, as the show really surged in popularity in the US with him as the lead. For others, though, Smith is their first Doctor and because of that, he is firmly ingrained in their mind. There may even be modern fans who have a certain affection towards Peter Capaldi or Whittaker, as well — she may be ushering them into the Tardis for the first time.

No matter when you first started to watch Doctor Who, there is just something about seeing these three in a virtual panel together that brings a massive smile to our face. This show has always been about imagination and escapism — plus, caring for each other as well.

