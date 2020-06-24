Agents of SHIELD season 7: Why isn’t Hayley Atwell appearing?







We know already that Hayley Atwell is not going to be reprising her title role from Agent Carter over on Agents of SHIELD season 7. Just in case you’re wondering why that is, we’re happy to present at least some sort of an answer.

Speaking within a new interview with TV Insider, Enver Gjokaj (who played Daniel Sousa on both Agent Carter and now Agents of SHIELD) confirmed that it was as so many expected — Atwell had another major role at the time of shooting that made it pretty impossible to come back up here:

Well, I can go ahead and tell you that you won’t be seeing Hayley [Atwell]. She [was], you know, off doing those pesky Mission Impossible movies. But they don’t lose any opportunities to play up the fun with the S.S.R. [Strategic Scientific Reserve] and the S.H.I.E.L.D. type of stuff, and making reference to [Sousa’s] history, or what I would call the Agent Carter storyline. They blended it in very well.

It does feel like even without Atwell on board, the writers are at least doing their part to acknowledge just how popular Agent Carter truly is — our hope is that as the final season continues, we’re going to continue to get cool little nods to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. The show feels like a grand celebration of everything that we’ve had a chance to see over the years — remember that Coulson had a role in the films even before this show kicked off. We really don’t think that Clark Gregg gets enough credit for his overall contributions to this universe. Coulson is a beating heart to everything MCU, even if the original version of the character is technically no longer within the land of the living.

Remember that a new episode of Agents of SHIELD season 7 is currently slated to air tonight on ABC.

