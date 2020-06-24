The Challenge: Total Madness episode 13 video: Bayleigh’s concerns







Coming up on Wednesday night’s The Challenge: Total Madness, we are going to see a little bit of conflict. The sneak peek below doesn’t indicate that anything is boiling over just yet, but we’re well on the road to getting there.

So what is the real issue? It starts, in part, with Bayleigh trying to reestablish some of her footing within the bunker. Swaggy C was eliminated on last week’s episode, and with that she’s lost both her romantic partner and closest ally. Where does she turn now? You need people who want to protect you when the going gets tough … and she wants to turn to Kaycee.

Does it make sense? Totally, given that the two played Big Brother 20 together — granted, they weren’t really a part of the same alliance, but they had a bond and going through that sort of pressure-cooking experience is only going to get you a little bit closer. The problem that Bayleigh is running into is that it seems like Kaycee is getting closer to Nany. She’s feeling left out and there’s not the same bond that she was hoping to have. It’s understandable why she’s feeling that way, especially when you come into a season like this with the sort of preexisting relationship that they have.

Is this going to become a serious issue? There are previews out there that hint that a confrontation is coming — it could benefit Bayleigh on some level if Nany does go, given that this could bring her a little bit closer to Kaycee alliance-wise. Of course, the challenge there is that it can’t look like Bayleigh is somehow responsible; that’s not exactly a great way to build up trust. We’re going to see some sort of epic showdown tonight; as we approach the end of this season, we have to assume that tension is going to continue rising.

