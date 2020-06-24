





Entering the Greenleaf season 5 premiere, there was one question we found ourselves wondering more than any other. Who was that mystery man we saw at Faith’s grave? He knew who Grace Greenleaf was, but he didn’t offer up much explanation about himself.

In the early going of tonight’s premiere, what we ended up learning was that this man was supposedly responsible for the pharmacy shootings and then later died. He saw Grace, he seemed to know her, and then was gone shortly after the fact. Whoever this guy was was clearly upsetting AJ at the same time, to the point where he was seemingly willing to bail as opposed to being around to spend some more time with his family.

The closing seconds brought even more shock — Grace was able to find AJ, and he hadn’t left. Instead, it looked like he was dead.

As for what else transpired on the show tonight, Darius found some information regarding what Harmony and Hope are really up to. As it turns out, he bought a house to set up residence, and he’s also made a lot of donations. Basically, Bob is trying to set up an empire so that he can run for public office. It’s a scheme that he is running for the sake of personal power — now, Grace has to figure out what to do about what she knows.

Meanwhile, Phil is claiming that he’s still in love with Charity — but if that was the case, wouldn’t he still want to be with her? Doesn’t everything else just feel like somewhat of a cop-out in retrospect? That’s at least what we feel like at the moment.

Oh, and we should mention that there’s a wedding coming up? It seems like Bishop and Lady Mae are getting set to tie the knot here sooner rather than later.

