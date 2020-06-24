Stargirl episode 7 promo: How Cindy Berman becomes Shiv







Next week on Stargirl episode 7, you are apparently going to be seeing a villain rise to prominence … and it’s someone Courtney knows already.

In the promo below for “Shiv Part One,” you can get your first look at Cindy Berman becoming the DC Comics villain Shiv, someone who becomes one of Stargirl’s greatest rivals. To date, all we’ve seen of her is that she fits very well into that prototype of “mean girl that you know from high school.” How much more to her is there? That’s something that we’re going to have to figure out more over time. We know that her background is complicated, and maybe that does contribute heavily to who she becomes.

Also, there is another question here we’re left to wonder, mostly in terms of whether or not Shiv in costume actually knows all that much about Courtney. This is going to be a tough situation for her to deal with, mostly because the bulk of Stargirl’s enemies so far haven’t been people she is that familiar with. We hope that Courtney ends up winning sure, but at the same time we also hope that there is a little bit of lasting value to what we see within this storyline. We want these two to do some battle for some time, and we certainly don’t want this to be the culmination of anything within these characters.

Of course, with this episode only being part 1, we imagine that there is more and more intense stuff coming in part 2. We are glad that the writers are spending a little bit of time with Shiv, mostly because there are a lot of storylines this season we’re bouncing around to. Stargirl has been great, but we often don’t have a lot of time devoted to any one thing.

