Supernatural season 15, The Flash season 7 circle tentative filming dates







We’re getting closer to learning when certain shows could be returning to work, and for some Vancouver productions in particular, they may have an easier time getting back to work than in some other places. The health crisis hasn’t hit as hard there as in some other parts of North America, and provided that travel can be worked out, it feels like re-starting filming for some shows is fairly feasible.

So what are the dates being bandied around at the moment? We’ve written already that A Million Little Things is going to be kicking off at some point in August, and there are plans for The Good Doctor to kick things off in July. Now, Deadline is reporting that Supernatural could come back in late July in order to finish off filming for the series; after that, star Jared Padalecki can go over to his other gig in Walker.

Meanwhile, the site also notes that The Flash and Riverdale could both get back to work at some point in either August or September. We know that both of these shows have big challenges, since they have to finish their scripts from the most-recent seasons before jumping forward and doing their new batches of scripts. This is different from The Good Doctor and A Million Little Things, which both did get to finish their runs.

Of these shows, Supernatural, A Million Little Things, and The Good Doctor are all currently expected to be back on the air this fall. Meanwhile, we’re going to have to wait for a while in order to see The Flash, as it is currently not set to premiere until 2021. The same goes Riverdale, but all of these dates are currently subject to change. Because we’re in such uncertain times, we know better than to say anything with the utmost certainty.

