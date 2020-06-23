Blindspot season 5 episode 7 sneak peek: A quest to destroy the ZIP







Blindspot season 5 episode 7 is slated to arrive on NBC this Thursday, and at the center of this episode seems to be a quest like no other. It involves finding a way to stop Madeline from getting her hands on a whole heap of ZIP — which, of course, she is probably using for rather nefarious purposes.

Of course, working in order to do this properly is one of those things that is so much easier said than done, and it also just so happens to be the focus of the sneak peek below. Is there a way to use a virus remotely in order to stop her dead in her tracks? You can see the team doing everything they can in order to figure this out, and you want to believe that they will have a good solution figured out here. However, doing this is ultimately so much easier said than done given that there are so many different variables at play. It’s a big part of the challenge, but at least it’s something that can be done within the comfort of the team’s bunker!

We’ll go ahead and say it — as much as we do appreciate getting to see the team in this scrappy, underdog environment, we do hope that there is a chance at some point to see them venture out of this and into some new territory. There are only a few episodes left, and it would be nice to see Jane, Weller, Patterson, Zapata, and Rich back stateside before too long!

