The Boys season 2: Will premiere date news be coming out soon?







Let’s make the following very-much clear — we are ready for The Boys season 2 to come on Amazon Prime. It feels like filming’s been done for the show for a good while now, and it’s mostly down to when post-production is wrapped and the time is right for the producers to be able to present something more. (Also, Amazon’s gotta be ready — we know that they may be spacing some stuff out with the global health crisis slowing down productions.)

In a post on Instagram last week, star Antony Starr (Homelander) made it clear that the second season could be out “soon.” Of course, that’s a relative term — it could mean next month, or it could be three months from now. We think that the show will be out there for people to see this summer, mostly because there’s no real reason to delay it beyond that.

As for what we could be seeing on this upcoming batch of episodes, it mostly just revolves around seeing the continued conflicts between the big-name superheroes and The Boys themselves — though we figure some lines may be blurred as Homelander continues to show as many awful sides to his personality as humanly possible.

The Boys is completely absurd when it comes to everything that it brings to the table, but at the same time it’s also very-much entertaining. That is one of the things that we do love about it. There will be stories that shock you, and probably also ones that make you want a season 3 almost immediately. Let’s just go ahead and hope now that we don’t have to wait too much longer for the new season to deliver the goods.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 2?

