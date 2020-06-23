Outlander season 6: Why there is no specific (public) filming start date







We know that there are a lot of people out there excited for Outlander season 6 to start filming and rest assured — we’re right there with you! We’ll be eager to see production kicked off whenever all parties involved are ready to make it happen.

Yet, and as so many of you know already, there is no early for anyone involved to get back on set. This is with safety in mind more so than anything, as you have to make sure the proper precautions and protocols are in place. This can mean everything from testing the cast and crew to making sure that there are ways for people to keep their social distance as much as possible. There will be a time everything is put together and work begins anew, but it’s not something that Sony or Starz want to publicly commit to insofar as a start date goes.

Why is that? Well, the simplest of answers here is that they don’t want to lock something in only to realize that they may have to change it at some other point down the road. If they announce for sure that filming is starting at insert-random-month-here, people will be disappointed if production gets pushed back. It’s outside of their control. The only time-frame that we’ve heard so far is “fall,” and that is mostly an effective one from the vantage point of ambiguity. It’s loose enough that there is some freedom for them to change it around depending on where things go within the pandemic, but it at least gives you something to be cautiously optimistic about.

In general, though, we should note that Outlander does not often give specific filming start dates in advance to the public — this show is still a job, so they like to give some cover to the cast and crew who have to head out to set or to location. We usually just have a tiny bit more information than we do this year.

