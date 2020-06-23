The Good Doctor season 4 ‘poster’ a reminder of uncertain times







We know that there’s an eagerness already for The Good Doctor season 4 … but there’s also a great deal of uncertainty. That is even coming through in some of the marketing for the ABC series at the moment.

Recently, the network posted the full “fall” schedule — though we use the word “fall” in quotes to acknowledge that they never really label it as such. It is instead being billed as their 2020-21 schedule, which is stuffed full of accommodations in case the current health crisis continues for some time.

This caution can be seen further in the new tweet below from the official The Good Doctor account, which notes simply that more new episodes are coming “soon.” They don’t offer anything more specific than that. They clearly don’t want to get anyone excited for a potential season that doesn’t end up premiering this fall — “soon” is such a relative term. It could mean this fall or at some point early next year. (The image of Freddie Highmore in the “poster” is from season 3 — there’s nothing new there.)

We know that there are hopes for production to start at some point this summer, but that comes with its fair share of challenges. You have to make certain, for starters, that some of the right safety protocols are in place. Beyond just that, there is another challenge here in traveling the cast to location, undergoing any potential quarantines, and then eventually getting back to work. There are a lot of boxes that need to be checked off and, as you would expect, safety is going to remain the most important thing through it all.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4?

New Season Coming Soon. Mondays on ABC. pic.twitter.com/V0oqmOLkM3 — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) June 23, 2020

