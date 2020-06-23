Doom Patrol season 2 premiere spoilers: Where the story picks up







Come Thursday on HBO Max / DC Universe, you are going to have a chance to see the Doom Patrol season 2 premiere. What can you expect throughout? We’re going to have a small time jump, a lot of Dorothy, but also still a lot of craziness. Tonally, we don’t think that the show will be bringing you anything that is altogether different; yet, there could be a real determination to up the crazy from the first season. There are so many superhero shows on TV at this point, and each one of them is doing what they can to stand out from the pack.

If you do want a few more specifics on this first episode, be sure to check out the full synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

In the season premiere, Niles, Jane, Cliff, Rita, Vic and Dorothy are still trapped in miniature-size, weeks after the events of last season. Camped out in Cliff’s miniature race-track set up, Dorothy tries to befriend both Cliff and Jane, while Larry does his best to figure out a way to restore everyone to their normal size once again. Meanwhile, Rita asks Vic for help in using her elastic abilities for good, while Jane hides out in the Underground and Niles tries everything to earn forgiveness for his past deeds. In the end though, Niles will have to sacrifice something very precious, by making a bargain with Willoughby Kipling (recurring guest star MARK SHEPPARD) in order to help the team and keep his daughter safe – and the world safe from her imaginary friends.

Before we get to the end of the premiere, we’re sure that the story for the remainder of the season will be somewhat set … but there will be a few more surprises sprinkled in along the way. After all, would Doom Patrol be the show that it is otherwise? You can see a little bit more of what’s ahead in the IGN trailer below.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Doom Patrol

What do you want to see when it comes to the Doom Patrol season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: DC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







