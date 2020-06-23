Yellowstone season 3 spoilers: Josh Holloway on Beth, Roarke story







On Sunday night’s Yellowstone season 3 premiere, you saw the foundation of things when it comes to Roarke Morris. Josh Holloway’s character is smart, savvy, and he knows rather well how to get whatever he wants.

Yet, he does have a very formidable opponent right in front of him now in Beth Dutton. Kelly Reilly’s character suffers no fools, and she recognizes that Roarke is up to something the moment that she sees him on her land. The fact that Roarke understands property rules when it comes to fishing in the river only cements that further. He is not someone who is going to be going away, and in a sense, Roarke likes engaging in the duel with Beth. He doesn’t shy away from it at all.

In speaking about the dynamic between these two characters further, here is just a slice of what Josh Holloway had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

He’s so fascinated by her! And like he said in the episode, his family owns some land up there. He maybe grew up around there and had never met a girl like that, so sophisticated and yet with that sexy cowgirl thing. So he’s like, “Wow, what’s this?” He likes her mixture of badass and beautiful cowgirl. Then you meet [Kelly Reilly], and she’s like this little sweet English girl, and you’re like, “Oh my God, really?!?”

There’s going to be a lot of fun stuff coming this season as these two characters continue to square off. Roarke is a very different sort of adversary than the Beck brothers, and our thought for the time being is simply this: Isn’t that a big part of why he’s so exciting?

What do you think is going to be coming up for Beth and Roarke on Yellowstone season 3?

