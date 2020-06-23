Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 5 sneak peek: Rick Stoner is back







Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 5 is going to be airing on ABC tomorrow night, and a familiar face is going to be entering the picture!

Given that this story is going to feature some of these characters heading to the 1970’s, it makes a certain degree of sense that Rick Stoner shows up! Luckily, that is precisely what happens in the sneak peek below for this upcoming episode. Within it, you can see Melinda May paying Patrick Warburton’s character a visit, and she clearly is doing her part in order to manipulate him. She is very-much impressed by the way in which he practices proper “decorum.”

What is May really after here? It feels like information, and we’ve got a feeling that she’s going to be able to get at least some of it … Stoner seems rather impressed that she wants to have a conversation with him, and this could prove to be quite the stepping stone into something more.

What makes this episode (entitled “A Trout in the Milk”) so exciting is that it does feel like it could be one of the more complicated installments of the season. There’s a chance here that we could traverse through multiple different eras and learn a lot of different exciting stuff along the way. All of this is ultimately designed to bring us closer to the end of the story involving the Chronicoms, who are in the process of using time-travel in order to destroy SHIELD from within. We know that they are eager to make something big happen here … we just have to wait and see if they will pull it off. (We doubt it — how exciting would this show really be if some of the bad guys were able to get their way?)

