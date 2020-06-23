Blue Bloods season 11 premiere: How do you handle leftover scripts?







We’re not sure that there is a more important premiere coming up for a long-running show than Blue Bloods season 11. Think about the various decisions that the writers have to make at the moment.

The most obvious decision is simply this: Can you really pick up where you left off at the end of season 10? We feel confident that originally, the plan was to just film and air the episodes that were planned at the end of season 10, ones that could have revolved in part around Joe Hill, the secret Reagan family member nobody had known about until recently. We’re sure that there are still plans to include this character somehow, but it may be less of a top priority now.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates as the season nears…

What the creative team has to now realize is that Blue Bloods has always been a show that reflects reality, and we think that some of the first few episodes of season 11 have to present a form of that. They can look at the health crisis, police brutality, or something in between, but ignoring these subjects for a few episodes for the sake of wrapping up what was already written may come across as a bit oblivious to public sentiment. There are some people out there who want to know that Blue Bloods has its finger on the pulse. It doesn’t have to become a different show, but it may need to be an aware one.

There could be a way for the writers to bridge the gap between what’s happening now and also what they’ve already written. We wouldn’t be surprised if some stories from those already-written episodes are saved and folded into what the show is doing now. We understand that there could be pushback to some rewrites, given that it is costlier than just putting things onscreen as already prepared. Yet, we still think they could be important given the circumstances.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







