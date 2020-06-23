Lucifer season 6 renewal official! Now, it’s REALLY the final season







We’ve known for a little while now that a Lucifer season 6 renewal would be coming — and now, it’s 100% official!

Today, Netflix confirmed that they will be bringing back the Tom Ellis led drama series for one more season. With that said, they also commented that this time, it will be the last one for the show. This comes after the streaming service claimed that season 5 would be the end of the road, only for them to later reverse that decision.

For some more news on Lucifer in video form, remember to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Do we buy into this being the end? Absolutely, especially since there are only so many times that Netflix is going to be willing to pull the ol’ switcheroo on us. Also, six seasons is a great run for any show, and we think that the folks over at Lucifer are going to be able to deliver a fantastic conclusion to the series with that. (We say this now, but in a few months we could be begging for a season 7, as well.)

This renewal announcement comes one day after Netflix first proclaimed that season 5 will be premiering in August with its first eight episodes. There is another batch of episodes that is coming a little bit later on down the road, but you’ll have to wait in order to see them. Technically, the series did not finish filming season 5 before the arrival of the current health crisis.

It may take some time before we get all of the details surrounding the new final season of Lucifer, but we’re fine with waiting — it’s just nice at this point to kknow it’s official and we’re not going to be stuck waiting any longer.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now

What do you think about Lucifer being renewed for a season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







