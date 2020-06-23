Manifest season 3: How many episodes will there be?







Last week, the news was finally confirmed that there will be a Manifest season 3. Not only that, but we were very-much shocked to learn that the series was placed on the NBC fall schedule. We thought we would have to wait until midseason, at least!

(Granted, a January premiere date is still possible — as could be September. It’s hard to predict anything at the moment when it comes to this health crisis.)

Ultimately, there’s a good bit to look forward to whenever the series returns … and it’s looking like we’ll get roughly the same number of episodes that we did the first go-around. In a new post on Twitter, series boss Jeff Rake noted that there would “likely” be thirteen episodes of the show when it comes back. We don’t have too many details beyond this at the moment — the episode count could even change depending on individual needs. Luckily, writers’ rooms have learned to be at least somewhat flexible and there could be plans to accommodate based on what NBC decides in the weeks to come.

While we will always take as much Manifest as the writers are able to get us, episode orders within the 13-16 range seem to be ideal for this show. What it does is allow the series to flow seamlessly and not have too much filler. It’s a tighter, more serialized story than what you get elsewhere within the realm of network TV. Because there are so many specific mysteries that viewers want answers to, this can often be quite helpful.

Of course, at the top of the list of mysteries we want answers to is what’s going on with that plane! Hopefully, that’s taken on fairly early on whenever the show comes back.

What do you want to see when it comes to Manifest season 3?

