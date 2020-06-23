The Masked Singer season 4: Series boss promises surprises







At the moment, we are still a long ways away from The Masked Singer season 4 coming to Fox. While it’s on the fall schedule, there is no guarantee of it happening at that point. We’re honestly not sure how many big names are going to want to risk something within this current health crisis.

So what can you expect to see whenever new episodes do air? It does seem like this is something that the show’s producers are thinking about already. This is a franchise that now airs all over the globe, and we think that there is a real interest in ensuring what the show does is different from what you end up seeing elsewhere. They want to develop a way to ensure that it stands out from the mold.

Speaking on the subject in a new interview with Deadline, executive producer Craig Plestis had the following to say in regards to the future:

There are things that you’re going to see in [Season 4] that you haven’t seen anywhere else, not only here but anywhere in the globe.

What could that mean? We’d like to see some twists with the unmaskings, or maybe just some shift in programming so that celebrities don’t stay on the show that long. While the competitive aspect of the show is fun, something needs to be done in order to ensure that viewers don’t know the identities of everyone weeks before the finale. It just feels too easy — maybe it’s more challenging for viewers who aren’t active on the internet, but we can’t even begin to tell you how many times people chose to “reveal” to us the identities of everyone long before the masks were pulled off.

