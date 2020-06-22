Stargirl episode 7 spoilers: Project: New America approaches







As we approach Stargirl episode 7 airing on DC Universe / The CW next week, there’s a lot of good stuff to think about. Take, for example, the epic battles that are sure to happen between the Justice and the Injustice Society of America.

At the moment, we know what the ISA is plotting — Operation: New America. They’re on a plan to get Brainwave and they’re prepared to see what the “new” JSA is really made of. At the moment, they’ve still got a TON to figure out. Pat bailed them out on this week’s new episode, and they don’t understand either teamwork or their powers. Yet, in saving them Pat has also shown his value and his intelligence — they may be so much more likely to listen to him than they were previously. That’s pretty darn important as we get a chance to see just what the future holds.

Oh, and we should remind you that this installment is entitled “Shiv: Part One,” a clear reference to the fact that Cindy is about to move closer to her destiny — Shiv in the comics is one of Stargirl’s most-noteworthy adversaries. Since this is a two-parter, we’ll likely seen this story build up over time.

Below, the Stargirl episode 7 synopsis offers up some more insight on what you can expect:

LEA THOMPSON (“BACK TO THE FUTURE”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – As Pat (Luke Wilson) teaches Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) lashes out against her father’s strict rules, while Barbara (Amy Smart) accepts an offer from Jordan (Neil Jackson). Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Jake Austin Walker and Hunter Sansone also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Evan Ball (#107). Original airdate 6/30/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you think is going to come on Stargirl episode 7?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news, as we’ll have it for you the moment that it starts to trickle in. (Photo: DC.)

