American Horror Story spin-off becoming FX on Hulu exclusive







If you’re excited to check out the new American Horror Story spin-off series, you won’t be doing it on the linear cable network FX.

Instead, today it was confirmed that American Horror Stories, alongside the long-in-development series Y: The Last Man, are going to be running exclusively over on FX on Hulu. As of late, the network (now under the Disney umbrella) have been pushing more exclusives on the streaming service, with Mrs. America being the most-popular one in terms of public discussion.

When it comes to American Horror Stories in particular, this has to be the biggest FX on Hulu exclusive that we’ve seen so far. It’s an established brand with an established producer in Ryan Murphy, and it could bring an audience right away.

For those who haven’t heard a lot about the new series as of yet, American Horror Stories is going to differ from the flagship show in that each episode is meant to stand solely on their own. It’s a little bit similar in that way to a Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone, and it could be a great way in order to see some more stories featuring characters old and new.

Rest assured, though, that this spin-off won’t preclude there from being a season 10 of the main franchise. That is still very-much happening, though it does not appear as though we will be seeing it anytime soon. (Think in terms 0f 2021 at the earliest, as production has not even started yet.)

