Wynonna Earp season 4: Is a big announcement coming?







We’ve heard for a while reports that Wynonna Earp season 4 (or at least part of it) is coming this summer. Is a big announcement imminent? There are at least some suggestions that this may be so.

In a tweet earlier today, the show’s official Twitter account confirmed that on Friday at 11:45 a.m. Pacific time (2:45 p.m. for those on the East Coast), there will be a virtual happy hour in conjunction with BuzzFeed. It’s one that will contain a “surprise announcement” — it could be a premiere date, news on the future, or something else that we can’t quite predict at the moment.

What we can say with some confidence is simply this: The enthusiasm surrounding season 4 at the moment is palpable. It’s been a couple of years since season 3 first premiered, and there was a span of time in there where it seemed like the show itself was in danger. Through some of these upcoming episodes, we’re hoping that there are going to be opportunities to see a lot of fun situations … but also action, demon-hunting, romance, and everything else that you would expect from Wynonna and company.

One of the biggest reasons for Syfy to air some of the episodes that have filmed is simply this: The ratings opportunities are significant. There are a lot of viewers currently stuck at home, and this would serve as an opportunity to get a lot of people on board who may have not watched the show before. If nothing else, maybe they’re used to watching it after the fact or via streaming.

No matter what the announcement is, we’re sure it will be out there shortly after the Happy Hour happens — we’ll keep you up to date. (Rest assured, we’re as excited to hear about it as anyone!)

What do you want to see when it comes to Wynonna Earp season 4?

Dust off your cowboy hats, #Earpers, because it's time we all got a little more Earp in our lives. Join @SYFY and @Buzzfeed this Friday at 2:45 PM EST for a virtual Happy Hour and a surprise announcement you do 👏 not 👏 want 👏 to 👏 miss 👏 #WynonnaEarp https://t.co/7r2jtwXA0K pic.twitter.com/I2kJwcWh9p — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) June 22, 2020

