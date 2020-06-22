Blindspot season 5 episode 9 spoilers: First ‘Brass Tacks’ details







Blindspot season 5 episode 9 is going to get us reasonably close to the end of the season, and based on early details on “Brass Tacks,” you can feel the danger. Multiple characters are going to have their lives on the line, and there could even be a few moments in here where it actually feels like Madeline is getting close to winning.

To think, in a lot of ways she’s already won. She’s shown herself to be one of the most dangerous villains we’ve ever seen within the world of the show already.

The Blindspot season 5 episode 9 gives you at least a few more details now all about what you can expect to see:

07/09/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : With the surviving members of the team captured and held in FBI custody, Madeline and Ivy are in the final stages of their plan, but a few unlikely allies come out from the woodwork, trying to stop her before it’s too late.

The part of this synopsis that obviously makes us the most nervous is the part discussing “surviving members,” making us think perhaps that there are a couple of people who could still be in jeopardy. Yet, this could just be a reference to Reade dying in the premiere … or it is the folks over at NBC doing their best in order to make us concerned. They want to make the series finale into the biggest event possible, and there’s not a lot of time to do that.

At the moment, what does feel pretty certain is that the Madeline story is going to continue until the end of the series. There’s no point in stopping it before then.

